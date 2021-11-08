Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global next generation sequencing market reached a value of nearly $6,678.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $6,678.3 million in 2019 to $12,612.1 million in 2023 at a rate of 17.2%. The growth is mainly due to the growing number of chronic diseases and government initiatives. The market is expected to grow from $12,612.1 million in 2023 to $17,763.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.7%. The market is expected to grow and reach $40,309.1 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 17.81%.

The next generation sequencing market consists of sales of devices/equipment used, along with reagents and software in next generation sequencing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture next generation sequencing equipment. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is an advanced sequencing technology that allows DNA and RNA to be sequenced much faster and more cost effectively than traditionally used sequencing, such as Sanger sequencing.

The next generation sequencing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the next generation sequencing market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

The next generation sequencing market is segmented by product type, by technology, by application, and by geography.

By Product Type- The next generation sequencing market can be segmented by product type into

a. Kits And Consumables

b. Software

c. Instruments

By Technology– The next generation sequencing market market can be segmented by technology into

a. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

b. Sequencing by Synthesis

c. Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

d. Other Sequencing Technologies

e. Nanopore Sequencing

By Application– The next generation sequencing market can be segmented by application

a. Drug Discovery

b. Diagnostics

c. Other Applications

d. Telepsychiatry

The next generation sequencing market report describes and explains the global next generation sequencing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The next generation sequencing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global next generation sequencing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global next generation sequencing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

