Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Booming at a CAGR of 17.60% by 2027 Top Key Players Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott, BD, bioMérieux SA, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc

Next generation cancer diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 17.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising cases of chronic disease such as cancer drives the next generation cancer diagnostics market.

The major players covered in the next generation cancer diagnostics market report are

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Abbott, BD,

bioMérieux SA,

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.,

Telerad Tech,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Hologic Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.,

QIAGEN,

BioGenex,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

BioNTech Diagnostics GmbH,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

Next generation cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and cancer type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the next generation cancer diagnostics market is segmented into NGS, LOAC and RT-PCR

Based on application, the next generation cancer diagnostics market is segmented into CTC and biomarker

Based on cancer type, the next generation cancer diagnostics market is segmented into lung and breast

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

