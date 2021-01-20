Global Next Generation Bio-therapeutics Market Industry Growth and Business Strategy 2020-2026||AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen, Inc

The Next Generation Bio-therapeutics report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Next Generation Bio-therapeutics report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Next Generation Bio-therapeutics report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Global next generation bio-therapeutics market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide where next generation antibodies act as a dominant treatment and new launches of the product are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global next generation biotherapeutics market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Xencor, Bayer AG, Zumutor Biologics INC, Catalent, Inc, Ono Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd, AbbVie Inc among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Xencor has initiated first dose in patient in a phase I clinical trial for XmAb22841, a bispecific antibody that targets CTLA-4 and LAG-3 receptor inhibitors for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. If successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from advanced solid tumors throughout the world

In December 2018, Seattle Genetics, Inc in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has reported in the press release that ECHELON-2 phase III clinical trial demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes of brentuximab vedotin in combination with CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone) for the treatment of CD30-Expressing Peripheral T-cell lymphomas. If SUCCESSFUL, it will bring potential new treatment option to patients suffering from peripheral T-cell lymphomas across the globe

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide where next generation antibodies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available next generation antibodies worldwide is also acting as a market driver

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is also propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for developing next generation antibodies is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel next generation antibodies will hamper the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about next generation antibodies in some developing countries also restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Next Generation Bio-therapeutics Market

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics

Autoimmune/Inflammatory Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics

By Technology

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific Antibodies Market

Fc-engineered Antibodies

Others

By Drugs

Brentuximab Vedotin

Trastuzumab

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

