Global Newborn Screening Market worth US$ 2.9 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 10.8 %

The report “Global Newborn Screening Market, By Product (Instruments, and Reagents and Assay Kits), By Technology (Tandem mass spectrometry, Pulse oximetry, Enzyme and Immunoassays, DNA assay, Electrophoresis, and Hearing Screen), By Test Type (Dry blood spot test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) test, and Hearing screen test), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global newborn screening market is projected to grow from US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 2.9 billion by 2029. Global newborn screening market is driven by increasing prevalence of neonatal deaths. Further, the market is also expected to grow due to technological advancements in diagnostics tests.

Key Highlights:

In 2013, Trivitron Healthcare and Agilent Technologies have partnered to initiate collaboration in the area of high precision in-vitro diagnostics based on the LC-MS/MS platform.

In 2014, Natus Medical Incorporated announced the launch of its newest hearing screening product, the Echo-Screen III hearing screener. The new advanced capabilities, with its proven and trusted screening technologies, Echo-Screen III handheld device comes in any combination of modalities: TEOAE, DPOAE, and ABR.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global newborn screening market accounted for US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, test type and region.

By product, global newborn screening market is segmented into instruments, and reagents and assay kits.

By technology, the global newborn screening assay is segmented into tandem mass spectrometry, pulse oximetry, enzyme and immunoassays, DNA assay, electrophoresis, and hearing screen.

By test type, the global newborn screening assay is segmented into dry blood spot test, critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) test and hearing screen test.

By region, North America accounts for a major share in the global newborn screening market owing to growing technological advancements in screening, and introduction of new test methods in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Newborn Screening Market”, By Product (Instruments, and Reagents and Assay Kits), By Technology (Tandem mass spectrometry, Pulse oximetry, Enzyme and Immunoassays, DNA assay, Electrophoresis, and Hearing Screen), By Test Type (Dry blood spot test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) test, and Hearing screen test), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Newborn-Screening-Market-By-438

The prominent player operating in the global newborn screening market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., ZenTech S.A., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLC, Agilent Technologies, Medtronic plc, and Natus Medical Incorporated.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/438

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By Technology Market Snippet, By Test Type Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Merger and Acquisitions

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Newborn Screening Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Instruments Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Reagents and Assay Kits Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Newborn Screening Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Tandem mass spectrometry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Pulse oximetry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Enzyme and Immunoassays Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

DNA Assay Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Electrophoresis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Hearing Screen Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Newborn Screening Market, By Test Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Overview Dry blood spot test Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) test Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Hearing screen test Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Newborn Screening Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Test Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Test Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Test Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Test Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Test Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview GE Healthcare Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview PerkinElmer Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview ZenTech S.A. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview MP Biomedicals LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Agilent Technologies Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Medtronic plc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Natus Medical Incorporated Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com