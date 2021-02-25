Global Newborn Screening Market || keyplayers Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer Inc

The report “Global Newborn Screening Market, By Product (Instruments, and Reagents and Assay Kits), By Technology (Tandem mass spectrometry, Pulse oximetry, Enzyme and Immunoassays, DNA assay, Electrophoresis, and Hearing Screen), By Test Type (Dry blood spot test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) test, and Hearing screen test), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global newborn screening market is projected to grow from US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 2.9 billion by 2029. Global newborn screening market is driven by increasing prevalence of neonatal deaths. Further, the market is also expected to grow due to technological advancements in diagnostics tests.

Key Highlights:

In 2013, Trivitron Healthcare and Agilent Technologies have partnered to initiate collaboration in the area of high precision in-vitro diagnostics based on the LC-MS/MS platform.

In 2014, Natus Medical Incorporated announced the launch of its newest hearing screening product, the Echo-Screen III hearing screener. The new advanced capabilities, with its proven and trusted screening technologies, Echo-Screen III handheld device comes in any combination of modalities: TEOAE, DPOAE, and ABR.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global newborn screening market accounted for US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, test type and region.

By product, global newborn screening market is segmented into instruments, and reagents and assay kits.

By technology, the global newborn screening assay is segmented into tandem mass spectrometry, pulse oximetry, enzyme and immunoassays, DNA assay, electrophoresis, and hearing screen.

By test type, the global newborn screening assay is segmented into dry blood spot test, critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) test and hearing screen test.

By region, North America accounts for a major share in the global newborn screening market owing to growing technological advancements in screening, and introduction of new test methods in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Newborn Screening Market”, By Product (Instruments, and Reagents and Assay Kits), By Technology (Tandem mass spectrometry, Pulse oximetry, Enzyme and Immunoassays, DNA assay, Electrophoresis, and Hearing Screen), By Test Type (Dry blood spot test, Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) test, and Hearing screen test), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global newborn screening market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., ZenTech S.A., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLC, Agilent Technologies, Medtronic plc, and Natus Medical Incorporated.

