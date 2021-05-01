Global Newborn Screening Market – Analysis and Forecast (2021-2026) The global newborn screening market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.8 percent from USD 0.85 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion in 2026.

The global newborn screening market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.8 per cent from USD 0.85 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion in 2026. The rising prevalence of newborn disorders, as well as favourable reimbursement policies, are driving growth in this market. The availability of refurbished goods, on the other hand, is expected to limit the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The increased incidence of newborn metabolic, hormonal, and genetic disorders, as well as favourable government policies, are driving the growth of newborn screening.

Furthermore, healthcare providers’ decision-making is hampered by a shortage of evidence on the long-term effects of new diseases and a scarcity of follow-up information for screened conditions. As a result, in the newborn screening industry, there is a need to standardise valuation techniques for paediatric health states.

Market Trends

Consumables accounted for the majority of the newborn screening industry in 2019. The relentless demand for consumables in newborn screening accounts for this market segment’s large share. The rising prevalence of newborn diseases and the rate of newborn screening around the world are two major factors supporting the growth of consumables.

In the coming years, the size of the newborn screening test market will reach new heights. In the global economy, the newborn screening market share will rapidly expand. By the end of 2025, the newborn screening business sector will have reached its peak and will make a significant contribution to the global economy.

Market Drivers

The global newborn screening market has reached its maximum potential and is steadily expanding in scale. The number of newborn babies is growing every day, necessitating massive growth in the newborn screening market. New-born screening market growth would be aided by technological advances in the development of new-born screening systems. Several countries’ governments are funding various newborn screening services and taking a variety of steps to raise public awareness about newborn screening and the benefits associated with it. Various non-profit and government organisations are working to improve the welfare of both the baby and the mother. The government is also loosening controls on the production and selling of newborn screening devices, which would enable manufacturers to create more diverse systems. Campaigns to raise disease awareness will evolve the potential of the internet.

Opportunities

The market for newborn screening systems is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years, thanks to the rising demand for newborn screening systems. Several technical advances in the newborn screening method would act as a demand booster for the growth of the newborn screening market. The growing population of newborn children would significantly contribute to the growth of the newborn screening market share. Governments in various countries are also raising awareness about newborn screening procedures and taking steps to help the newborn screening industry. In the forecast era, both of these opportunities will drive the newborn screening market to greater heights.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Newborn Screening Market

COVID-19 has had a minimal effect on the newborn screening market, despite the fact that it has affected many segments of the medical devices and diagnostics industry. Legislation in key markets has also stressed the importance of newborn screening, with strict laws in place to monitor newborn health and protect babies from diseases like COVID-19. Many screening laboratories and government agencies educate parents about their children’s health.

COVID-19, on the other hand, disrupted the production and distribution activities of major market players such as Natus (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Masimo (US) in Q2 2020. However, operations resumed in Q3 as countries lifted their embargoes and allowed the transport of medical supplies.

Market Key Players

• PerkinElmer

• Demant A/S

• Natus Medical

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Medtronic

• Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

• Trivitron Healthcare

• Babies

• Recipe Chemicals+Instruments

