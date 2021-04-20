Global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the New Packages and Materials for Power Devices market.

At the same time the power semiconductor market is undergoing a period of change. Driven by the need for increased power density and system efficiency, wide band gap (WBG) materials such as SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) are being adopted in many applications. These WBG devices require new packages, materials, and assembly methods.

SIC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride) have emerged as the preferred material for making packages for high-intensity semiconductors and power devices. Such materials can support high temperature power circuits and withstand high voltage.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the New Packages and Materials for Power Devices market cover

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductor

Amkor Technology

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Exagan

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Littelfuse

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

SEMIKRON

Infineon Technologies AG

Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.

Remtec, Inc.

View the Comprehensive Analysis on Various Segment:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/643810-new-packages-and-materials-for-power-devices-market-report.html

By application:

Telecommunications and Computing

Industrial

Electronics

Automotive

Others

New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Type

Wire Bonding Packaging

Gallium Nitrid (GaN)

Chip-scale Packaging

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market by Types

4 Segmentation of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market in Major Countries

7 North America New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Landscape Analysis

8 Europe New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market Report: Intended Audience

New Packages and Materials for Power Devices manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of New Packages and Materials for Power Devices

New Packages and Materials for Power Devices industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, New Packages and Materials for Power Devices industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

