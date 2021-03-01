Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Medtronic Plc, Stryker, Acandis Gmbh, Phenox Gmbh, Penumbra

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Neurothrombectomy Devices market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Neurothrombectomy Devices market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Neurothrombectomy Devices market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Neurothrombectomy Devices market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Acandis Gmbh, Phenox Gmbh, Penumbra Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Neurothrombectomy Devices market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Neurothrombectomy Devices market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global Neurothrombectomy Devices market.

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 603.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A neurothrombectomy device is approved by the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) as a device intended to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature by mechanical, ultrasound technologies, laser, or combination of technologies. this medicine helps to bring down the death rate in patients. The increasing incidences of stroke coupled with growing geriatric population worldwide are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance:According to the United Nations, Department of Economic & Social Affairs, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019 and is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Similarly, as per Statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Thus, growing geriatric population worldwide and increasing incidences of stroke drives the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the risks associated with the neurothrombectomy procedure is the major factor restraining the growth of global Neurothrombectomy Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Neurothrombectomy Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology and increasing number of patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Acandis GmbH

Phenox GmbH

Penumbra Inc.

Vesalio

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Clot Retrievers

Aspiration/Suction Devices

Vascular Snares

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.1. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.2. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, By Product, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.3. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, By End-Use, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Dynamics

3.1. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, By Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market By Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts By Product 2017-2027 (Usd Million)

5.4. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Clot Retrievers

5.4.2. Aspiration/Suction Devices

5.4.3. Vascular Snares

Chapter 6. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, By End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market By End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-Use 2017-2027 (Usd Million)

6.4. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Emergency Clinics

6.4.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Chapter 7. Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.2.1. U.S. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.2.1.1. Product Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End-Use Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.3. Europe Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.3.2. Germany Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.3.3. France Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.3.4. Spain Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.3.5. Italy Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.3.6. Rest Of Europe Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.4.2. India Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.4.3. Japan Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.4.4. Australia Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.4.5. South Korea Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.5. Latin America Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.5.2. Mexico Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7.6. Rest Of The World Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Medtronic Plc

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Stryker Corporation

8.2.3. Acandis Gmbh

8.2.4. Phenox Gmbh

8.2.5. Penumbra Inc.

8.2.6. Vesalio

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

