Global Neurostimulation Device Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

In the forecast period, the global demand for CAGR neurostimulation devices is

projected to increase by 11.2 percent, with a market size of USD 12.2 billion by

2024. Neurostimulation is the technology for transmitting low tensile electricity in the

spinal cord or brain to a certain nerve or target to affect neuronal transmission. It is

a medical technique used to treat or modulate neuropathic pain and for multiple

disorders including depression, migraine, and Parkinson’s disease. it also offers

treatment for the motor disease. The growing prevalence of neurological disorders and

the increasing geriatric population is causing an important increase in the global market

for neurostimulation products. Owing to the rising prevalence of neurological

disorders, the market has experienced strong demand for internal neurostimulation

over recent years.

There are two types of internal and external neurostimulation systems. For both,

owing to the rise in neurological condition prevalence, the internal neurostimulation

system market accounted for the largest part of the global market. The section

internal neurostimulation is divided into spinal cord stimulation, profound stimulation

of the brain, vacuum nerve stimulation, sacred stimulation of the nerve, carcinogenic

implant, and electric gastric stimulation. The category of spinal cord stimulation is

expected to account for the biggest proportion of the internal market in

neurostimulation devices due to a rise in perception of the retroactive stimulant and

the increase in the number of chronically impaired people. The external portion of

neurostimulation is subdivided into transcranial magnetic stimulation and transcranial

electric nerve stimulation.

Neurostimulator appliances include the treatment of pain, tremors, Parkinson’s

disease, urinary and fecal incontinence, depressions, seizures, gastroparesis, hearing

loss, dystonia, etc. Owing to the increased number of product releases and device

approvals to alleviate chronic pain the pain treatment segment is expected to be the

largest market share of neuro-stimulation products. Moreover, because of the

availability of new therapeutic procedures the epilepsy segment is projected to

develop at the fastest pace. Globally, about 50 million people have epilepsy and

around 2.4 million are diagnosed with epilepsy every year, according to the World

Health Organization (WHO).

The increased prevalence of neurological disorders, the increased prevalence of

related lifestyle diseases, the robust product pipeline, and the growing geriatric

population are the key drivers of growth for the demand for neurostimulation

products. In the treatment of Parkinson’s and other chronic diseases caused by age,

neuromodulation devices proved to be extremely successful. According to the World

Health Organization (WHO), global depression is a widespread mental illness and

around 300 million people of every age have depression. The growth of the market

for neuro stimulating devices is also driven by expanded target applications and new

indications, increased healthcare spending, increased demand for least invasive

procedures, and growing acceptance of technologically advanced items.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for neurostimulation devices

because chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population are highly prevalent

in the region. For instance, in 2015, approximately 23.1 million people in the US had

diabetes, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Besides, nearly one million people in the US have Parkinson’s disease, according to

National Institutes of Health. According to the Alzheimer Association in 2017,

Alzheimer’s 5.5 million Americans, including a population aged 65 or older,

accounting for about 5.3 million patients. Furthermore, in 2050 about 14 million

individuals are predicted to suffer from Alzheimer’s according to the Alzheimer’s

Association.

The highest growth on the market is seen in Asia-Pacific. The region’s largest

population, increased diabetes prevalence, increased geriatric population, and the

growing usage of neurostimulation instruments have a positive effect on the

neurostimulation system market development.

Key players in the neurostimulation device industry invest in the production and

market positioning of a novel or advanced neurostimulation device items. The Intellis

the platform for the treatment of some chronic intractable pain was released in September

2017, with FDA approval from Medtronic, Inc. Some of the main players providing

neuro-stimulation systems include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation,

Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Neurosigma, Inc., Neuropace, Inc., Aleva

Neurotherapeutics SA, Cochlear Ltd, St. Jude Medical Inc., LivaNova PLC, Synapse

Biomedical, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc.

Latest News Update

The VNS is used to treat patients with epilepsy before the doctors have learned that

depression is also improved. Evidence of the safety and effectiveness of the implant

in the treatment of depression has previously been reported by NICE (National

Institute for Health and Care Excellence) and should only be used in compliance with

specific clinical approval. Leicestershire Alliance NHS Trust is one of several VNSfunded

trusts and is supported by Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland health

commissioners.

Transcranial direct current (TDCS) stimulation which transmits directly small electric

currents to the scalp stimulates the brain’s nerve cells (neurons). The U.S. military

also uses TDCS to boost the performance of its drone pilots. The aim is to increase

neurons’ fire and preliminary evidence indicates that electrical stimulation will boost

your concentration and have a positive effect on people with cognitive deficits and

depression.

