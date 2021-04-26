Global Neurostimulation Device Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
In the forecast period, the global demand for CAGR neurostimulation devices is
projected to increase by 11.2 percent, with a market size of USD 12.2 billion by
2024. Neurostimulation is the technology for transmitting low tensile electricity in the
spinal cord or brain to a certain nerve or target to affect neuronal transmission. It is
a medical technique used to treat or modulate neuropathic pain and for multiple
disorders including depression, migraine, and Parkinson’s disease. it also offers
treatment for the motor disease. The growing prevalence of neurological disorders and
the increasing geriatric population is causing an important increase in the global market
for neurostimulation products. Owing to the rising prevalence of neurological
disorders, the market has experienced strong demand for internal neurostimulation
over recent years.
There are two types of internal and external neurostimulation systems. For both,
owing to the rise in neurological condition prevalence, the internal neurostimulation
system market accounted for the largest part of the global market. The section
internal neurostimulation is divided into spinal cord stimulation, profound stimulation
of the brain, vacuum nerve stimulation, sacred stimulation of the nerve, carcinogenic
implant, and electric gastric stimulation. The category of spinal cord stimulation is
expected to account for the biggest proportion of the internal market in
neurostimulation devices due to a rise in perception of the retroactive stimulant and
the increase in the number of chronically impaired people. The external portion of
neurostimulation is subdivided into transcranial magnetic stimulation and transcranial
electric nerve stimulation.
Neurostimulator appliances include the treatment of pain, tremors, Parkinson’s
disease, urinary and fecal incontinence, depressions, seizures, gastroparesis, hearing
loss, dystonia, etc. Owing to the increased number of product releases and device
approvals to alleviate chronic pain the pain treatment segment is expected to be the
largest market share of neuro-stimulation products. Moreover, because of the
availability of new therapeutic procedures the epilepsy segment is projected to
develop at the fastest pace. Globally, about 50 million people have epilepsy and
around 2.4 million are diagnosed with epilepsy every year, according to the World
Health Organization (WHO).
The increased prevalence of neurological disorders, the increased prevalence of
related lifestyle diseases, the robust product pipeline, and the growing geriatric
population are the key drivers of growth for the demand for neurostimulation
products. In the treatment of Parkinson’s and other chronic diseases caused by age,
neuromodulation devices proved to be extremely successful. According to the World
Health Organization (WHO), global depression is a widespread mental illness and
around 300 million people of every age have depression. The growth of the market
for neuro stimulating devices is also driven by expanded target applications and new
indications, increased healthcare spending, increased demand for least invasive
procedures, and growing acceptance of technologically advanced items.
Geographically, North America is the largest market for neurostimulation devices
because chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population are highly prevalent
in the region. For instance, in 2015, approximately 23.1 million people in the US had
diabetes, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Besides, nearly one million people in the US have Parkinson’s disease, according to
National Institutes of Health. According to the Alzheimer Association in 2017,
Alzheimer’s 5.5 million Americans, including a population aged 65 or older,
accounting for about 5.3 million patients. Furthermore, in 2050 about 14 million
individuals are predicted to suffer from Alzheimer’s according to the Alzheimer’s
Association.
The highest growth on the market is seen in Asia-Pacific. The region’s largest
population, increased diabetes prevalence, increased geriatric population, and the
growing usage of neurostimulation instruments have a positive effect on the
neurostimulation system market development.
Key players in the neurostimulation device industry invest in the production and
market positioning of a novel or advanced neurostimulation device items. The Intellis
the platform for the treatment of some chronic intractable pain was released in September
2017, with FDA approval from Medtronic, Inc. Some of the main players providing
neuro-stimulation systems include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation,
Cyberonics, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Neurosigma, Inc., Neuropace, Inc., Aleva
Neurotherapeutics SA, Cochlear Ltd, St. Jude Medical Inc., LivaNova PLC, Synapse
Biomedical, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc.
Latest News Update
The VNS is used to treat patients with epilepsy before the doctors have learned that
depression is also improved. Evidence of the safety and effectiveness of the implant
in the treatment of depression has previously been reported by NICE (National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence) and should only be used in compliance with
specific clinical approval. Leicestershire Alliance NHS Trust is one of several VNSfunded
trusts and is supported by Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland health
commissioners.
Transcranial direct current (TDCS) stimulation which transmits directly small electric
currents to the scalp stimulates the brain’s nerve cells (neurons). The U.S. military
also uses TDCS to boost the performance of its drone pilots. The aim is to increase
neurons’ fire and preliminary evidence indicates that electrical stimulation will boost
your concentration and have a positive effect on people with cognitive deficits and
depression.
