Global Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

At present, it has been observed that most diagnostic devices that are used to diagnose neurological issues utilize wet gel electrodes. However, to counter issues like drying gel, degraded signals, and skin irritation, vendors have started developing dry electrodes. Dry electrodes are made of flexible polymer and other materials, which do the job of monitoring and recording EMG and EEG signals more accurately than wet gel electrodes.

Neurophysiology needles and electrodes help convert ionic energy to electric current in the body and amplify the electric current for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. These needles and electrodes also help record the brain and nerve activity during EEG and EMG. These procedures help diagnose neurological diseases such as epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Rhythmlink

Unimed Electrode Supplies

Dymedix Diagnostics

Bionen Medical Devices

Acertys Healthcare

Biomed Products

Blackrock Microsystems

R&D Medical Electrodes

G.Tec Medical Engineering

Cognionics

Graphic ControlsNatus Medical

Optima Medical

Ambu

Jari Electrode Supply

NR Sign

HydroDot

Global Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes market: Application segments

EEG

EMG

TENS

Others

Global Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes market: Type segments

Needle electrodes

Surface electrodes

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market in Major Countries

7 North America Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

