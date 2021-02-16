Global Neuromyelitis Optica Treatment Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2026||AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Viela Bio, Anvil Biosciences

GLOBAL NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA TREATMENT MARKET is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and high demand of novel treatment worldwide are the key factors for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in global neuromyelitis optica treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Viela Bio, Anvil Biosciences, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, TG Therapeutics, Inc, Bionure Farma, S.L. , and others
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2019, Viela Bio received the acceptances from the FDA for review of Biologics License Application (BLA) for inebilizumab for the treatment of euromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in adult patients. The acceptance of BLA filling for review represents company milestones for inebilizumab and brings one step closer for approval which will subsequently help patients with this devastating disease throughout the world.
In August 2019, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, received extended marketing authorization approval from the European Commission (EC) for Soliris (eculizumab), C5 protein inhibitor for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in patients who have receiving anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive with a relapsing course of the disease. It has been approved previously for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. This approval of Soliris will help patients with this devastating disease throughout the Europe as well as expands the product’s indication.
Market Drivers
- Government initiatives and support for the development of orphan drugs and allowing exclusive incentives of these drugs is enhancing the market growth
- High unmet need of the drug is accelerating the market growth
- Family history of neuromyelitis optica is drive the market growth
- High specific treatment need for neuromyelitis optica is boosting the market growth
Market Restraints
- The disease specific treatment is less available due to low prevalence of neuromyelitis optica
- Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies
- Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about neuromyelitis optica in some developing countries
Segmentation: Global Neuromyelitis Optica Treatment Market
By Types
- Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder with Aquaporin-4 Antibodies
- Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder without Aquaporin-4 Antibodies
By Treatment Type
- Medication
- Plasma Exchange Therapy
- Immunoglobulin Therapy
By Drugs
- C5 Protein Inhibitor
- Eculizumab
- Oral Corticosteroid
- Prednisolone
- Non-Steroid Immunosuppressive Drugs
- Azathioprine
- Mycophenolate Mofetil
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
