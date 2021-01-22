Global Neuromodulation Market || keyplayers Nevro Corporation Neuronetics, Inc. Greatbatch.

Introduction:

Neuromodulators are a subset of neurotransmitter. Unlike neurotransmitters, the release of neuromodulators occurs in a diffuse manner. This means that an entire neural tissue may be subject to the neuromodulator’s action due to exposure. This in turn, can tune the neural circuitry of an entire brain region and not just that of an individual neuron. Neuromodulation is an intracranial, electrical neuromodulation therapy that has FDA approval for the treatment for most of the neurological diseases such as bladder control, headache, tremors, chronic pain, stroke, minimally conscious state, and spinal cord injury, which are most commonly found in the elderly population.

Drivers and Restraints:

The key drivers for the growth of global neuromodulation market include rise in geriatric population, their vulnerability for neurological disorders, increase in incidence of neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and the increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices. Neuromodulation is reversible and adjustable, in which physicians can on-invasively manage the electrical parameters with a programmer to effectively control disease symptoms. The proven efficacy and improving acceptance of this technology are expected to lead to the surge in the market demand during the forecast period. Technological advances related to battery longevity and miniaturization of implantable neuromodulation devices, including the circuitry and battery, device software and programming, introduction of rechargeable batteries, and implantation techniques, have significantly improved the reliability and effectiveness of neuromodulation devices. One of the latest technological advances in neuromodulation devices has been the development of MRI-conditional implantable neuromodulation devices. Such technological advances will lead to the expansion of the global neuromodulation market. However, lack of trained healthcare professionals and stringent approval policies, are expected to hinder the target market growth. Whereas, Several neuromodulation devices have recently received approval for indications and are ongoing clinical trials to explore their additional therapeutic properties. This development is expected to provide opportunity for the target market growth.

