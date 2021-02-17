Global Neuromodulation Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2026||Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies

The persuasive neuromodulation market report makes businesses to use actionable data and make informed decisions. Once the consumer behavior, the market, competitors, and the issues that will affect the industry in the future are understood, business gets armed better to position the brand. Combining all the marketing aspects with the collected quantitative data allows more successful product development. Such first-rate neuromodulation market report helps with the strategic planning which includes mapping out big-picture organizational goals, launch a new product development, plan a geographic market expansion, or even a merger and acquisition.

Global neuromodulation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to neurological disorders. The expansion in emerging economies is likely to drive the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices

Robust product pipeline

Rise in investments and funds

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Lack of healthcare professionals

