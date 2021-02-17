Global Neuromodulation Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2026||Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies

The persuasive neuromodulation market report makes businesses to use actionable data and make informed decisions. Once the consumer behavior, the market, competitors, and the issues that will affect the industry in the future are understood, business gets armed better to position the brand. Combining all the marketing aspects with the collected quantitative data allows more successful product development. Such first-rate neuromodulation market report helps with the strategic planning which includes mapping out big-picture organizational goals, launch a new product development, plan a geographic market expansion, or even a merger and acquisition.
Global neuromodulation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to neurological disorders. The expansion in emerging economies is likely to drive the market growth.
Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.
Major market drivers and restraints:
Rise in geriatric population
Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases
Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices
Robust product pipeline
Rise in investments and funds
Unfavorable reimbursement policies
Lack of healthcare professionals
Segmentation: Global Neuromodulation Market
By Technology
- Internal Neuromodulation
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation
- Gastric Electrical Stimulation
- External Neuromodulation
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Respiratory Electrical Stimulation
By Application
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Failed Back Syndrome
- Chronic Pain
- Ischemia
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Tremor
- Depression
- Other
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation
- Urine Incontinence
- Fecal Incontinence
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market
- Epilepsy
- Other
- Gastric Electrical Stimulation Market
- Gastroparesis
- Obesity
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Treatment Resistant Depression
- Other
- Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Depression
- Migraine Headache
- Respiratory Electrical Stimulation
- Spinal Cord Injury
By Biomaterial
- Ceramics Biomaterials
- Metallic Biomaterials
- Polymeric Biomaterials
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Healthcare
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Insights of the report
- CAGR values in the market for the forecast period
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.
