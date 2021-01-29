Global Neuromodulation Market Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026||Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies

Neuromodulation market report comprises of data regarding valuable intelligence about marketplace, industry, competition – but especially and most importantly, about the customers and how they feel about your company and its offerings. It helps identify customers’ habits, trends, plans, opinions, needs and wants. Also helps in determining if the company and/or its offerings meet customer needs. With the Neuromodulation report, potential new customers based on demographic traits such as age, gender, income, education level, and even geography can be found. By using this report, business can determine the best ways to market and advertise to different types of customers.

Global neuromodulation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to neurological disorders. The expansion in emerging economies is likely to drive the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices

Robust product pipeline

Rise in investments and funds

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Lack of healthcare professionals

