Global Neurology Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global neurology devices market reached a value of nearly $11,849.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to reach $19,250.3 million in 2025. The global neurology devices market is expected to reach $28,170.8 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The neurology devices market consists of sales of neurology devices and related services by entities that manufacture neurology devices used to diagnose and treat neurological diseases. It consists of interventional neurology devices used to treat neurovascular diseases and neurosurgery devices.

The neurology devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the neurology devices market are Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Abbott Laboratories, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

The neurology devices market is segmented by type, by product, by type of expenditure, by end user and by geography.?

By Type-

The neurology devices market is segmented by type into

a) Neurostimulation Devices

b) Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment

c) Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment

d) Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment

By Product – The neurology devices market is segmented by product into

a) Instruments/Equipment

b) Disposables

The instrument/equipment market was the largest segment of the neurology devices market segmented by product, accounting for 91.1% of the total in 2020. The disposables market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the neurology devices market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2020-2025.

By Type Of Expenditure – The neurology devices market is segmented by type of expenditure into

a) Public

b) Private

The public market was the largest segment of the neurology devices market segmented by type of expenditure, accounting for 62.1% of the total in 2020. The private market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the neurology devices market segmented by type of expenditure, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2020-2025.

By End User- The neurology devices market is segmented by end user into

a) Hospitals And Clinics

b) Diagnostic Laboratories

c) Others

The neurology devices market report describes and explains the global neurology devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The neurology devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global neurology devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global neurology devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

