Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis And Forecast To 2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc;Athena Diagnostics, Inc.;Quanterix;Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.;QIAGEN

GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neurological biomarkers market are Myriad RBM; Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc;Athena Diagnostics, Inc.;Quanterix;Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.;QIAGEN;Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.;BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC;Merck KGaA,;F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd;Janssen Global Services, LLC,;Charles River;Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.;Neurosteer;Quanterix; among others.