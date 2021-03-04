Global Neuro-Stimulators Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Neuro-stimulators are implantable medical devices normally of the size of a small pocket watch or stopwatch. These devices are utilized in the neurostimulation procedures responsible for delivery of electric signals of a mild nature around the spinal area of the wearer with the help of wires, also known as leads. These devices or therapy system is highly useful in treatment of different disorders with a specialization in delivering pain relief.

Market Drivers

High volume of patients suffering from various lifestyle-related disorders; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growing volume of patient suffering from various chronic diseases will also boost the growth of this market in the forecast period

Growing volume of geriatric population worldwide resulting in high volume of target population base will also propel the market growth

Focus of various authorities and organizations on enhancing the levels of understanding giving rise to high volume of research & development activities

By Product

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Deep Brain Stimulator

Sacral Nerve Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Responsive Neuro Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Peripheral Nerve Stimulation

Gastric Electric Stimulator

By Application

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Hearing Loss

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuro-stimulators market are Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Medtronic; Nevro Corp.; LivaNova PLC; Neuronetics; Laborie, Inc.; SYMMETRY SURGICAL INC; IntraPace, Inc.; NDI Medical, LLC; NeuroPace, Inc.; electroCore, Inc.; Nuvectra; Stimwave LLC; NeuroSigma, Inc.; Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.; Synapse Biomedical Inc. among others.

