Global Network Analytics Industry 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasting Report

Addressing network complexity resulting from the introduction of emerging technology such as 5G, IoT, and cloud; increase in data volume and shifts in traffic patterns; and rise in SDN integration with existing network infrastructures are all major factors driving the growth of the network analytics market. The on-premises segment is projected to dominate the industry. On-premises implementation of solutions refers to a device that is built on the individual’s or organization’s premises rather than at a remote location. On-premises systems come with a one-time licensing fee and an annual service plan that includes a free upgrade. On-premises deployment is favoured by companies that can afford a high cost or have a high degree of data criticality, since such deployments necessitate a large infrastructure with their own data centres. As a result, large organizations typically prefer on-premises deployment over cloud, while SMEs often face a choice between hosted and on-premises network analytics solutions. During the forecast era, the professional services segment is projected to rise at a faster CAGR. Professional services assist Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in analysing network environments, identifying network analytics specifications, and finding technical advice and expertise from industry practitioners.

Key Market Players include Cisco , Broadcom, IBM, HPE, Ericsson, Huawei, SAS Institute, Nokia, Netscout, Accenture, Sandvine, Ciena, TIBCO Software, Juniper Networks, SevOne, Nivid Technologies, Fortinet , Extreme Networks, Innowireless, Actix and NetVelocity.

Network Analytics Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Network intelligence solutions

Services

Professional services

Consulting services

Support and maintenance services

Managed services

By Application

Customer analysis

Risk management and fault detection

Network performance management

Compliance management

Quality management

others

By Organization Size

SME

Large

By End User

Cloud service providers

Managed service providers

Telecom service providers

others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

