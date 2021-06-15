Global Network Analytics Industry 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasting Report
The Network Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 17% during the forecast period 2021-2027
Addressing network complexity resulting from the introduction of emerging technology such as 5G, IoT, and cloud; increase in data volume and shifts in traffic patterns; and rise in SDN integration with existing network infrastructures are all major factors driving the growth of the network analytics market. The on-premises segment is projected to dominate the industry. On-premises implementation of solutions refers to a device that is built on the individual’s or organization’s premises rather than at a remote location. On-premises systems come with a one-time licensing fee and an annual service plan that includes a free upgrade. On-premises deployment is favoured by companies that can afford a high cost or have a high degree of data criticality, since such deployments necessitate a large infrastructure with their own data centres. As a result, large organizations typically prefer on-premises deployment over cloud, while SMEs often face a choice between hosted and on-premises network analytics solutions. During the forecast era, the professional services segment is projected to rise at a faster CAGR. Professional services assist Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in analysing network environments, identifying network analytics specifications, and finding technical advice and expertise from industry practitioners.
Key Market Players include Cisco , Broadcom, IBM, HPE, Ericsson, Huawei, SAS Institute, Nokia, Netscout, Accenture, Sandvine, Ciena, TIBCO Software, Juniper Networks, SevOne, Nivid Technologies, Fortinet , Extreme Networks, Innowireless, Actix and NetVelocity.
Network Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Network intelligence solutions
- Services
- Professional services
- Consulting services
- Support and maintenance services
- Managed services
By Application
- Customer analysis
- Risk management and fault detection
- Network performance management
- Compliance management
- Quality management
- others
By Organization Size
- SME
- Large
By End User
- Cloud service providers
- Managed service providers
- Telecom service providers
- others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
