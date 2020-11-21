Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis Up To 2026 | Boston Scientific Corporation, Alafair Biosciences, Medtronic, Baxter, Checkpoint Surgical., Abbott

Global nerve regeneration and repair market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to high incidences of nerve injuries globally.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nerve regeneration and repair market are Axogen Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Alafair Biosciences, Medtronic, Baxter, Checkpoint Surgical., Abbott, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nevro Corp., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Stryker, Polyganics, LivaNova PLC, Nuvectra, NeuroPace, Inc., Allen Medical Systems, Inc., Autonomic Technologies, Inc., COOK BIOTECH, INC., Elkem ASA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Helius Medical Technologies, The Magstim Company Ltd., TissueGen among others.

Key points for analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the nerve regeneration and repair market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the nerve regeneration and repair is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Segmentation: Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market

By Product

(Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices, Biomaterials),

Indication

(Failed Back Surgery Syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, Urinary Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Nerve Repair, Grafting),

Application

(Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries, Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy),

End User

(Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

New Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Developments in 2019 In September 2019, Renerva, LLC announced the expansion of Peripheral Nerve Matrix Technology that will help in promoting regeneration and repair of injured peripheral nerves while improving structural and functional recovery of the patients by performing different modalities of the nerve injury. Key Developments in the Market: In January 2018, Orthocell LTD., has secured a new patent CelGro soft tissue reconstruction platform which deals with the procedure of suture-less repair of soft tissue defects which maximizes the surgical efficiency. In January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc., which expanded opportunities for future growth and was a major step to develop company’s diverse portfolio of devices as well as strengthening the positon in the neuromodulation market.

