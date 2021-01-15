Global Neonatal Ventilators Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027, key players-GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, ResMed, Smiths Medical, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

The Neonatal ventilators report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Neonatal ventilators report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Neonatal ventilators report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Neonatal ventilators market is expected to account to USD 541.23 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 7.23% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing innovations and technological advancements experienced across the entire healthcare industry, with a number of advanced product offerings witnessed for neonatal ventilators by the market players, this trend is expected to drive the market growth for neonatal ventilators market in the above mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the report are Air Liquide, VYAIRE, Hamilton Medical, Breas Medical, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, ResMed, Smiths Medical, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Sechrist, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Airon Corporation, SCHILLER among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Neonatal Ventilators Market Scope and Market Size

Neonatal ventilators market is segmented on the basis of product, mobility, technology, mode and end use. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of product, the neonatal ventilators market has been segmented into invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation and hybrid ventilation.

Based on mobility, the neonatal ventilators market consists of intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. Intensive care ventilators have been sub-segmented into high-end ICU ventilator, mid-end ICU ventilator and basic ICU ventilators.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into mechanical ventilators, high frequency ventilators, volume targeted ventilators and hybrid ventilators.

On the basis of mode, the market has been segmented as pressure mode ventilation, combined mode ventilation, volume mode ventilation and others.

Neonatal ventilators market has also been segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others on the basis of end use.

Neonatal Ventilators Market Country Level Analysis

Neonatal ventilators market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product, mobility, technology, mode and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will be expected to dominate the neonatal ventilators market with major healthcare facilities and countries having established infrastructural availability and their preferences to adopt highly modernized healthcare devices and services. While, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth with the largest growth rate considering the growing levels of birth rate and high awareness rate amongst the regional population to reap the benefits of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

