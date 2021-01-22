Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis and Future Prospects 2026||Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB

Global neonatal (preterm) infant care market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to factors like labor treatments, induced fertility, poor prenatal care, obesity and smoking.

The Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care business report concentrates on the leading competitors of the global market and delivers information about the company overview including contacts, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, and production. The report also includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2026. The Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market report also measures the existing development trends and patterns along with distribution and marketing channels.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global neonatal (preterm) infant care market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Natus Medical Incorporated, miracradle, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Abbott, Analogic Corporation, Atom Medical Corp., Arjo, BD, Hamilton Medical, Masimo, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC , Medela AG, Nestlé, NIHON KOHDEN COPORATION among others.

Market Drivers

Surge in the incidences of premature birth and people are becoming more aware of prenatal and neonatal care worldwide, which in turn enhance the growth of the market

The government is providing cooperation for the betterment of prenatal and neonatal infant care services, which fosters the growth of the market

There has been a surge in the demand for diagnostics, monitoring devices and prenatal therapeutics, which is driving the growth of the market

The factors like obesity , diabetes and smoking, is driving the market

Market Restraints

There are high entry barriers due to government compliances and regulations, which hampers the market growth

Lack of technical products as well as skilled personnel, is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Massachusetts health system will be launching a telehealth program by connecting clinics and rural hospitals with NICU specialist to help improve care outcomes for their tiny little patients.

In January 2019, Shvabe, the leading manufacturer of neonatal equipment will display their intensive care incubator for nursing fragile babies from 500 grams upwards. It has functions like artificial lung ventilation, anesthesia, breathing gas integrated monitoring and many others.

Segmentation: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

Fetal Doppler’s

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Fetal Monitors

By Neonatal Equipment

Infant Warmers & Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance

Monitoring Devices

By Product

Delivery System Feeding Tubes Intravenous Lines Umbilical Catheter Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Line

Bili Lights

Respiratory Assistance Devices

Thermal Control Equipment’s

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Equipment Imaging Equipment



By Product

Thermoregulation Devices

Monitoring Systems

Hearing Screening Devices

Vision Screening Equipment

By End User

Hospitals

Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

