Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2028||Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Aeroflow, Inc., Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Neolight Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 555.54 million by 2028

Global neonatal jaundice management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 555.54 million by 2028.

The major companies which are dealing in the neonatal jaundice management are Atom Medical Corp., avihealthcare, Ibis Medical, Natus Medical Incorporated., DAVID, Signify Holding., Weyer GmbH, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Aeroflow, Inc., Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Neolight, Ardo, NeoMedLight, S S TECHNOMED(P)LTD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Braun & Co. Limited, HERBERT WALDMANN GMBH & CO. KG, GINEVRI srl, Shvabe Zurich GmbH, among others. Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the neonatal jaundice management market.

Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Scope and Market Size

Neonatal jaundice management market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, method of detection and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of treatment type, the neonatal jaundice management market is segmented into light therapy, phototherapy, intravenous immunoglobulin and exchange transfusion.

On the basis of method of detection, the neonatal jaundice management market is segmented into visual assessment, transcutaneous bilirubinometer (TCB) and total serum bilirubin (TSB).

Based on end users, the neonatal jaundice management market is divided into hospitals, clinics and home users.

Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Drivers:

Rising patient population suffering from neonatal jaundice and increase in awareness about neonatal jaundice are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Neonatal jaundice management comprises features such increasing need for safe and effective product will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as increasing investment in research and development leads to the market growth.

High technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment are expected to provide various other opportunities in the neonatal jaundice management market.

Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Restraints:

However, product recalls and side-effects related to phototherapy expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Neonatal Jaundice Management Market

8 Neonatal Jaundice Management Market, By Service

9 Neonatal Jaundice Management Market, By Deployment Type

10 Neonatal Jaundice Management Market, By Organization Size

11 Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

