Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market 2021: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By Moderna, Valneva SE, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED,  Insud Pharma group

Global neglected tropical diseases treatment market is market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Recent approval, launches of novel treatment and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neglected tropical diseases treatment market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Moderna, Valneva SE, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Insud Pharma group, Humanigen, Inc, Savant HWP, Inc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd, Oblita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Veru Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and others
Market Drivers
- Growing prevalence of infections in tropical and subtropical origin including North African, Jewish, Arab, Armenian, Turkish, Greek or Italian ancestry is driving the growth of this market.
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authority is propelling the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Treatment Market
By Disease Type
- Mediterranean Fever
- Ebola Virus Infection
- Chagas Disease
- Zika Virus Infection
- Chikungunya
- Others
By Treatment Type
- Drugs
- Analgesics
- Antipyretics
- Antibiotics
- Others
- Vaccine
- Dengvaxia
- Mosquirix
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
