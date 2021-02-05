Global Neglected Tropical Disease Market Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027 ||F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc

Neglected tropical disease market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of programs to tackle NTD is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the neglected tropical disease market report are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Neglected tropical disease market is segmented on the basis of disease and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of disease, the neglected tropical disease market is segmented into dengue, rabies, trachoma, buruli ulcer, yaws, leprosy, chagas disease, human african trypanosomiasis, leishmaniases, soil-transmitted helminthiases and others.

Based on product, the neglected tropical disease market is segmented into drugs & vaccines.

Increasing initiative by the government

Growing awareness about the NTD and increasing cases of NTD in tropical & subtropical countries

Increasing cases of Buruli ulcers and dengue worldwide

