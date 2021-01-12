Global Needles Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth||Ypsomed, Owen Mumford Ltd., HTL-STREFA S.A., B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo Corporation, ulti med Products GmbH

GLOBAL NEEDLES MARKET is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to various deep researches being done by the global players to introduce the needle technology with maximum precision and safety.
Some of the major players operating in the global medical device reprocessing market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford Ltd., HTL-STREFA S.A., B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo Corporation, ulti med Products GmbH, Allison Medical, Inc., Artsana S.p.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Smiths Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hamilton Company, Abbott, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Medtronic, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Revolutions Medical Corporation, Smith & Nephew, and UNILIFE CORPORATION, among others.
Needles Market Development and Acquisition
- In February 2019, a potential merger was visualized between IZI Medical Products LLC, and Cook Medical. This acquisition will lead to the betterment of diagnostic and interventional surgeries related to soft tissue biopsy and breast localization needle assets.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
Increasing number of blood donations
Rising number of geriatric population
Increasing number of chronic diseases
Lack of skilled physicians
High cost associated with endosurgical procedures
Needle anxiety
Segmentation: Global Needles Market
The global needles market is segmented based on type, product type, material, delivery mode, end user, distribution channel, and geography.
Based on type, the global-needles market is segmented into conventional and safety needles. Conventional needle is further segmented into bevel and vented.
On the basis of product type, the global-needles market is classified into suture, blood collection, and insufflation.
On the basis of material, the global needles market is classified into stainless steel and plastic.
On the basis of delivery mode, the global-needles market is classified into IV, IM, and hypodermic.
On the basis of end user, the global needles market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global needles market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.
Based on geography, the global-needles market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Market Insights in the Report
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of needles market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- The various opportunities in the market.
- The report studies the key factors affecting the market.
