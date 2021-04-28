Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts to 2026 By Major industry Players-THE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD, Valeritas, Inc., InsuJet, PenJet, Crossject, Amico Group, BD, Inovio Pharmaceuticals

The large scale Needle-Free Injection System report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Needle-Free Injection System market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region.

Global needle-free injection system market is expected to reach USD 42.63 Billion by 2026 and set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to extensive use of needle-free injection system in the developing countries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global needle-free injection system market are Antares Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medical International Technologies, INJEX, THE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD, Valeritas, Inc., InsuJet, PenJet, Crossject, Amico Group, BD, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MedImmune, Mystic Pharmaceuticals, OptiNose US, Inc., Zogenix, D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of chronic disease is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period

Increased rate of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries is expected to drive the growth of the market Increasing demand for self-injection devices is expected to increase growth of the market in the forecasted period

Increasing demand for biosimilars and vaccination is expected to enhance growth of the market

Market Restraints

Limitation in intravenous administration is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulation is expected to hinder the market growth

Needle-free injection system is costly which is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Needle-Free Injection System Market

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Type

Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Product

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Technology

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Source of Power

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Gas Propelled/ Air Forced Injector Systems

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Usability

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Delivery Site

Subcutaneous Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Intradermal Injectors

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Application

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

Needle-Free Injection System Market By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Others

Needle-Free Injection System Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

