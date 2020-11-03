Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Business Share, Industry Size and Future Investment Opportunities by 2026||INJEX, THE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD, Valeritas, Inc., InsuJet, PenJet, Crossject, Amico Group
Needle-free injection system market is expected to reach USD 42.63 Billion by 2026
Needle-free injection system market is expected to reach USD 42.63 Billion by 2026 and set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to extensive use of needle-free injection system in the developing countries.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-needle-free-injection-system-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in global needle-free injection system market are Antares Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medical International Technologies, INJEX, THE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD, Valeritas, Inc., InsuJet, PenJet, Crossject, Amico Group, BD, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MedImmune, Mystic Pharmaceuticals, OptiNose US, Inc., Zogenix, D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., among others.
Insights of the Study
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Needle-Free Injection System market
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Needle-Free Injection System Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Eli Lilly and Company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Baqsimi (glucagon) nasal powder 3 mg. The product is used to treat diabetic severe hypoglycemia. The product approval will help company to increase its revenue generation from drug delivery system as the product is first of its kind and only nasally-dosed glucagon, available for diabetics
- In January 2018, LenisUSA.com and Lenis Medical Ltd has formed partnership with Premier Media Service Inc. for distribution and sales of LENIS Needle-Free Injection System in U.S. The injection system is a next generation needle free injections system and the device is highly adaptable, and applicable to anesthetics, steroids, HA, HGH, HCG, MS drugs, vitamins, insulin, vaccines, filers, fertility drugs, and orthopedic drugs. The partnership will help company to increase its market presence in U.S.
Market Drivers
- Increasing number of chronic disease is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period
- Increased rate of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries is expected to drive the growth of the market Increasing demand for self-injection devices is expected to increase growth of the market in the forecasted period
- Increasing demand for biosimilars and vaccination is expected to enhance growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Limitation in intravenous administration is expected to restrain the market growth
- Stringent regulation is expected to hinder the market growth
- Needle-free injection system is costly which is expected to restrain the market growth
To know more about the study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-needle-free-injection-system-market
Segmentation: Global Needle-Free Injection System Market
By Type
- Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors
- Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors
- Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors
By Product
- Fillable Needle-Free Injectors
- Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors
By Technology
- Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors
- Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors
- Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors
- Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors
By Source of Power
- Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors
- Gas Propelled/ Air Forced Injector Systems
By Usability
- Disposable Needle-Free Injectors
- Reusable Needle-Free Injectors
By DeliverySite
- Subcutaneous Injectors
- Intramuscular Injectors
- Intradermal Injectors
By Application
- Vaccine Delivery
- Insulin Delivery
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Research Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacifi
- Middle East & Africa
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-needle-free-injection-system-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com