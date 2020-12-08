Global Needle Biopsy Market Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2020-2026||Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Cardinal Health., BD., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Möller Medical GmbH
The Needle Biopsy report makes available fluctuations in CAGR values during the figure time of 2020-2026 for the market. This market report offers comprehensive investigation about production capacity, utilization, import and export for all the major regions across the globe. Needle Biopsy market study also examines the market status, market share, development rate, future patterns, market drivers, openings and difficulties, dangers and passage hindrances, deals channels, merchants and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. competitive landscape part of the report features an highlights knowledge about the market share analysis of major industry players. Additionally, organizations can pick up experiences into benefit development and sustainability program with this general Needle Biopsy market report.
Needle Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 502.19 million to an estimated value of USD 759.67 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of chronic disease is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global needle biopsy market are, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Cardinal Health., BD., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Möller Medical GmbH, HAKKO CO.,LTD., ARGON MEDICAL, COMPASS International Innovations, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Kompass, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2015, Cook Medical announced the launch of their new EchoTip ProCore 20 gage needle with ReCoil Stylet which will help the physicians to collect the blood samples from the primary areas. This new needle uses very good quality material which provides result that you get from the bigger needle. Ecotip ProCore has core- trap technology which will also allow the physicians to collect samples during the minimally invasive procedure.
- In October 2017, European Commission has approved Bard acquisition by BD. This acquisition will help the company to create new medical devices and technology which will be used to cure many serious conditions like cancer.
Market Drivers:
- Rising cases of breast and lung cancer is driving the growth of this market
- Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- High price of the needle biopsy is restraining the growth of this market
- Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth
Key Points mentioned in the report:
- What was the market size in 2017?
- What are the moves of key players?
- Which region is leading the market at global level?
- A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?
- What the drivers and restrains are for the needle biopsy market?
- How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?
Segmentation: Global Needle Biopsy Market
By Type
- Fine- Needle Aspiration Biopsy
- Core Needle Biopsy
- Vaccum- Assisted Biopsy
- Image- Guided Biopsy
By Utility
- Disposable
- Reusable
By Applications
- Tumor
- Infection
- Inflammation
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
- Recent industry trends and developments
