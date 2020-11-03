Global Needle Biopsy Market 2020 In-depth Analysis, Significant Growth, Key Companies Overview, Present Scenario and Future Prospects by 2026||Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Cardinal Health., BD., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Möller Medical GmbH

Needle Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 502.19 million to an estimated value of USD 759.67 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of chronic disease is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global needle biopsy market are, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Cardinal Health., BD., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Möller Medical GmbH, HAKKO CO.,LTD., ARGON MEDICAL, COMPASS International Innovations, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Kompass, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the needle biopsy market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the needle biopsy Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Cook Medical announced the launch of their new EchoTip ProCore 20 gage needle with ReCoil Stylet which will help the physicians to collect the blood samples from the primary areas. This new needle uses very good quality material which provides result that you get from the bigger needle. Ecotip ProCore has core- trap technology which will also allow the physicians to collect samples during the minimally invasive procedure. In October 2017, European Commission has approved Bard acquisition by BD. This acquisition will help the company to create new medical devices and technology which will be used to cure many serious conditions like cancer.



Market Drivers:

Rising cases of breast and lung cancer is driving the growth of this market Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market



Market Restraints:

High price of the needle biopsy is restraining the growth of this market Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth



Segmentation: Global Needle Biopsy Market

By Type

Fine- Needle Aspiration Biopsy Core Needle Biopsy Vaccum- Assisted Biopsy Image- Guided Biopsy



By Utility

Disposable Reusable



By Applications

Tumor Infection Inflammation Others



By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



