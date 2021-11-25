Global Nebulizers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global nebulizers market is expected to decline from $1.67 billion in 2020 to $1.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -37.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of breath actuated and vented pneumatic nebulizers, portable and standalone ultrasonic nebulizers, and static and vibrating type mesh nebulizers.

The nebulizers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the nebulizers market are Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, COVIDien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc, Briggs Healthcare, PARI Pharma, GF Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Invacare Corporation.

The global nebulizers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer

2) By Application: COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Others

3) By End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home Healthcare

4) By Portability: Portable Nebulizer, Tabletop Nebulizer

The nebulizers market report describes and explains the global nebulizers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The nebulizers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global nebulizers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global nebulizers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

