Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market is Set to Reach USD 23.0 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019–2024
The global natural language processing (NLP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2024. Globally, natural language processing (NLP) industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion.
Machine Translation category held largest share in the natural language processing (NLP) market in 2018
Based on application, the natural language processing (NLP) market is segmented into information extraction, question answering, machine translation, automatic summarization, sentiment analysis text processing, and others. Among these segments, machine translation category held largest share in the market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand in organizations for solutions that can facilitate translation of text into multiple languages.
Geography Insight
Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in natural language processing (NLP) market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the rising demand for enhanced customer experience, increasing number of investments related to integration of machine learning and NLP, rapid technological advancements, and continuous focus of government on spending in AI-based technologies in the region.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global natural language processing (NLP) market are 3M Company, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., AWS Inc, Dolbey Systems Inc., Genpact Ltd., Alphabet Inc., SAS Institute Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company.
Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Coverage
Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Statistical
- Rule-Based
- Hybrid
Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Solutions
- Platform
- Software Tools
- Services
- Managed
- Professional
- Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Information Extraction
- Question Answering
- Machine Translation
- Automatic Summarization
- Sentiment Analysis
- Text Processing
- Others
Industry Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel and Hospitality
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
