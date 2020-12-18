Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market is Set to Reach USD 23.0 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019–2024

The global natural language processing (NLP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2024. Globally, natural language processing (NLP) industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

Machine Translation category held largest share in the natural language processing (NLP) market in 2018

Based on application, the natural language processing (NLP) market is segmented into information extraction, question answering, machine translation, automatic summarization, sentiment analysis text processing, and others. Among these segments, machine translation category held largest share in the market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand in organizations for solutions that can facilitate translation of text into multiple languages.

To Get free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/natural-language-processing-nlp-market/request-sample

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in natural language processing (NLP) market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the rising demand for enhanced customer experience, increasing number of investments related to integration of machine learning and NLP, rapid technological advancements, and continuous focus of government on spending in AI-based technologies in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global natural language processing (NLP) market are 3M Company, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., AWS Inc, Dolbey Systems Inc., Genpact Ltd., Alphabet Inc., SAS Institute Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, statistical category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Of all deployment, cloud category expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period.

Among all the application, the machine translation category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Of all the industry, BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018.

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in natural language processing (NLP) market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Get Extra Discount @ : https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/natural-language-processing-nlp-market/customize-report

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Statistical

Rule-Based

Hybrid

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Cloud

On-Premises

Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Solutions Platform Software Tools

Services Managed Professional Consulting Support and Maintenance



Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Information Extraction

Question Answering

Machine Translation

Automatic Summarization

Sentiment Analysis

Text Processing

Others

Industry Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

Others

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com