Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027||Players-INmuneBIO, Gamida Cell, Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., Acepodia Inc., Affimed GmbH, multimmune GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kiadis Pharma, Cytovia Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, EMERcell, Glycostem, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Inc., INmuneBIO, Gamida Cell, Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., Acepodia Inc., Affimed GmbH, multimmune GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kleo Pharmaceuticals, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NantKwest and Merck KGaA among other domestic and global players.

The natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 40.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,006.39 million by 2027. Increase in usage of natural killer (NK) cell for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases and rise in awareness about immunotherapies are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.