Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027||Players-INmuneBIO, Gamida Cell, Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., Acepodia Inc., Affimed GmbH, multimmune GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market
A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kiadis Pharma, Cytovia Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, EMERcell, Glycostem, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Inc., INmuneBIO, Gamida Cell, Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., Acepodia Inc., Affimed GmbH, multimmune GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kleo Pharmaceuticals, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NantKwest and Merck KGaA among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
The natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 40.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,006.39 million by 2027. Increase in usage of natural killer (NK) cell for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases and rise in awareness about immunotherapies are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Natural Killer (NK) Cells Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size
The natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, approaches, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of therapeutics, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into NK cell therapies and NK cell directed antibodies. In 2020, NK cell therapies segment is dominating the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market as natural killer (NK) cell are innate cytotoxic lymphocytes and are involved in the elimination of cancer cells by recruiting the T- cells and B-cells. Moreover, several advancements have been made in NK cells therapies such as target recognition, enhancement in cellular cytotoxicity among others.
- On the basis of approaches, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and bispecific antibodies. In 2020, antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) segment is dominating the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market as are off-the-shelf approach used for activation of natural killer (NK) cell in vivo.
- On the basis of application, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into cancer, acute infectious diseases, immunoproliferative disorders, gastrointestinal diseases and others. In 2020, cancer segment is dominating the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market due to extensive usage of NK cell therapies for treatment of different types of cancer such as head, neck among others.
- On the basis of end user, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and research & academic institutes. In 2020, hospitals segment is dominating the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market because hospitals are the primary place for the diagnosis of cancer, infectious disease among others. Moreover, various NK cells therapeutics products are administered to patents within hospital settings in order to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of product.
- On the basis of distribution channel, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, direct tender and others. In 2020, hospital pharmacies segment is dominating the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market as these pharmacies supply all type of medicines as per the patient’s needs.
Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Drivers:
Increase in usage of natural killer (NK) cell for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases and rise in awareness about immunotherapies are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Currently, various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics which is expected to provide various other opportunities in the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market. However, long approval time for immunotherapies and adverse side effects of therapies are expected to restraint the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market growth in the forecast period.
List of Chapters:
1 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Overview
2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)
4 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2027)
5 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
