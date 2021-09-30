Global Natural Gas Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The natural gas market expected to reach a value of nearly $1031.55 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the natural gas market is due to increased global economic activity, refined petroleum from developing nations is expected to drive the market in the future.

The natural gas market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that carry out the exploration, development and production of natural gas by using pumping technologies and systems.

The natural gas market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the natural gas market are PetroChina Co Ltd, Husky Energy Inc, NGL Energy Partners LP, Devon Energy Corp, VNG – Verbundnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft.

The global natural gas market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The natural gas market is segmented into transport, industrial, electric power, others.

The natural gas market report describes and explains the global natural gas market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The natural gas report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global natural gas market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global natural gas market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

