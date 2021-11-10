Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global natural gas distribution market reached a value of nearly $466,183.8 million in 2020, having at a declining compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to reach $758,910.4 million in 2025. The global natural gas distribution market is expected to reach $1,057,566.5 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (mains and meters), including gas marketers that buy gas directly from the gas wells or storages and sell it through a distribution system, through gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others. This industry includes establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final end-consumers only.

Some of the major players of the natural gas distribution market are PJSC Gazprom, Uniper SE, Naturgy Energy Group S.A., Centrica plc, Engie S.A.

The natural gas distribution market is segmented by type, by type of operator and by geography.

By Type Of Operator –

The natural gas distribution market is segmented by type of operator into

a) Private Operator

b) Public Operator

By Type –

The natural gas distribution market is segmented by type into

a) Industrial and Commercial Natural Gas Distribution

b) Household Natural Gas Distribution.

The countries covered in the global natural gas distribution market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global natural gas distribution market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

