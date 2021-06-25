Global Natural Fragrance Industry Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints

Natural Fragrance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period 2021-2027. The global market for natural fragrance is expected to be driven by rising demand for natural fragrance ingredients in applications such as fine fragrances, personal care & cosmetics, and household care. By ingredient type, the natural fragrance market has been divided into essential oils and natural extracts. In terms of pricing, essential oils are expected to lead the natural fragrance industry. Increasing public perception of the health risks associated with the use of synthetic products has resulted in a surge in demand for natural and organic products. Fine fragrances are expected to dominate the natural fragrance market in terms of value during the forecast period, based on application. The demand for fine fragrances, such as perfumes, colognes, and deodorants, is increasing. During the forecast era, Europe is projected to have the largest share of the natural fragrance market. Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), Mane SA (France), Robertet SA (France), CPL Aromas (UK), Iberchem (Spain), and Dauper (Spain) are among the natural fragrance companies operating in the region. In addition, the region’s growth in fine fragrances, personal care & cosmetics, and household care applications is pushing up demand for natural fragrances.

The Natural Fragrance Market report has been categorized as below

By Ingredient Type

Essential Oils

Natural Extracts

By Application

Fine Fragrances

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Household Care

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players operating in the market are Givaudan SA Leading Companies in Natural Fragrance Market, Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, Mane SA, Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Hasegawa, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Other Companies.

