Global Nasal Spray Market (2021-2027) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Cipla Inc., Aurena, J Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, St. Renatus, ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD, Ultratech India Limited

Global Nasal spray market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 22.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ADAPT Pharma, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Cipla Inc., Aurena, J Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, St. Renatus, ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD, Ultratech India Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Egalet Corporation, LEEFORD HEALTHCARE LTD, Aishwarya Group, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Catalent, Inc and ALLERGAN among others.

Global Nasal Spray Market Scope and Market Size

Nasal spray market is segmented on the basis of product type, container design, dosage form, prescription mode, therapeutic class, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the nasal spray market is segmented into decongestion nasal spray, steroid nasal spray, salt water solution/saline nasal spray, others

On the basis of container design, the nasal spray market is segmented into pressurized canisters and pump bottles

Based upon dosage form, the nasal spray market is segmented into bi dose and multi dose

The prescription mode in nasal spray is segmented into over the counter and prescription based

On the basis of therapeutic classes, the nasal spray market is segmented into antihistamine, nasal steroids, mast cell inhibitor and anticholinergic

Based upon application, the nasal spray market is segmented into nasal congestion, allergic and non-allergic rhinitis, central nervous system disorders, vaccination and others

Nasal spray market has also been segmented based on the end user into home care settings, hospitals, clinics and community health care

Global Nasal Spray Market Drivers:

The growing cases of allergic rhinitis and infections will help in driving the growth of the nasal spray market.

Changing lifestyle across the globe, improving patient compliance, growing geriatric population, increasing level of pollution, painless way of administrating drug will likely to accelerate the growth of the nasal spray market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, adoption of nasal spray as an effective route of drug administration and rising demand for self-administration will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the nasal spray market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Nasal Spray Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies by healthcare authority will likely to hamper the growth of the nasal spray market in the above mentioned forecast period.

New rising demand for self-administrative drug delivery:

Nasal spray is a drug containing devices that helps in treating various health related problems through nose in the form of spray. Nasal delivery route is an encouraging way of delivering drugs into the body as compared to other drug delivery route such as oral and others. This delivery route helps drug to directly reach at the site of infection or allergic areas. Most administration of vaccines is carried out with new drug delivery system that is nasal drug delivery. Administration of drugs via nose provides a rapid action of drug in the body of patients. Nasal spray is one of the cost-effective devices with the high patient compliances. The device is minimally invasive and user friendly, it offers better self-administrative drug delivery option to the patients.

In September 2017, Optinose, achieved approval from U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for XHANCE (previously referred to by the development name OPN-375), new drug application that helps in treating nasal polyps in patients. It was estimated that around 10 million people in America suffer from nasal polyps. XHANCE helped people to improve the lives of millions of patients. This was new drug application for treating nasal polyps. Many patients were not satisfied with already available treatment options, primarily due to inadequate symptom relief.

