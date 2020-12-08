Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Seeking Stunning Growth, Market Size, Forecast 2027||Lyra Therapeutics, Intersect ENT, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi

The universal Nasal Polyps Treatment market report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to spot opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for clients. This market research report encompasses different industry verticals for pharmaceutical industry like company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the corporate . Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights covered in Nasal Polyps Treatment report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., OptiNose US, Inc., Lyra Therapeutics, Intersect ENT, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Blacksmith Surgical, Pfizer Inc., Bausch Health, Alkermes, AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Lonza, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Novartis AG announced the positive topline results of phase III clinical trial studies of Xolair (omalizumab), an immunoglobulin E (IgE) blocker used for the treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The purpose of this study is for evaluation of safety and efficacy profile of the drug. Xolair is a potent drug that can replace intranasal corticosteroids and nasal polyp surgery

In June 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received the U. S. FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab), the first drug that is used for the treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. This drug is potentially beneficial for patients that do not respond to intranasal steroids used in nasal popyps condition. Additionally, use of dupixent will reduce the requirement of nasal polyp surgery

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population that are more vulnerable for development of nasal polyps is expected to drive the market growth Growing screening for diagnosis of asymptomatic diseases like nasal polyps, boosting the market growth



Rising awareness about the disease and its complications drive the growth of market



Development of minimally-invasive surgical treatments and therapies will fuel up the global nasal polyps treatment market

Market Restraints

Factors that hinders the market growth are bleeding and infection during surgery

Low healthcare expenditure in some countries hampers the market growth

High cost treatment options and post-surgical complications are major restrains for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market

By Type

(Ethmoidal Polyp, Antrochoanal Polyp and Others),

Related Diseases

(Chronic Sinusitis, Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Allergic Fungal Sinusitis (AFS) and Others),

Complications

(Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Sinus Infections and Others),

Diagnosis

(Nasal Endoscopy, Blood Test, Allergy Tests and Others),

Treatment

(Medication, Surgery and Others),

Medication

(Nasal Corticosteroids, Medication to Treat Nasal Polyps and Chronic Sinusitis and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Questions Answered In This Report



What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

