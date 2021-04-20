Global Narrow Band IoT Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Narrow Band IoT, which studied Narrow Band IoT industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the client's customized requirements.
Leading industry players covered in this report are:
China Unicom (China)
Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE)
Vodafone Group (UK)
Qualcomm (US)
Huawei Technologies (China)
Telecom Italia (Italy)
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Agriculture
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
HealthCare
Manufacturing
Retail
Safety & Security
Infrastructure
Building Automation
By type
In-Band
Guard Band
Standalone
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Narrow Band IoT Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Narrow Band IoT Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Narrow Band IoT Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Narrow Band IoT Market in Major Countries
7 North America Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience:
Narrow Band IoT manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Narrow Band IoT
Narrow Band IoT industry associations
Product managers, Narrow Band IoT industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Narrow Band IoT potential investors
Narrow Band IoT key stakeholders
Narrow Band IoT end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
