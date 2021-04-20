Global Narrow Band IoT Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Narrow Band IoT, which studied Narrow Band IoT industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future. Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the client’s customized requirements.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

China Unicom (China)

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (UAE)

Vodafone Group (UK)

Qualcomm (US)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Telecom Italia (Italy)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

HealthCare

Manufacturing

Retail

Safety & Security

Infrastructure

Building Automation

By type

In-Band

Guard Band

Standalone

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Narrow Band IoT Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Narrow Band IoT Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Narrow Band IoT Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Narrow Band IoT Market in Major Countries

7 North America Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Narrow Band IoT Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Narrow Band IoT manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Narrow Band IoT

Narrow Band IoT industry associations

Product managers, Narrow Band IoT industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Narrow Band IoT potential investors

Narrow Band IoT key stakeholders

Narrow Band IoT end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

