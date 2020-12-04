Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market 2020 Innovative Trends and Insights Research upto 2026||Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V

Narcolepsy treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.
The Narcolepsy Treatment report contains thorough depiction, competitive scenario, wide item arrangement of key merchants and business system embraced by contenders along with their SWOT examination and doorman’s five power investigation. By keeping end clients at the middle point, a group of specialists, forecasters, examiners and industry specialists work comprehensively to figure this Narcolepsy Treatment statistical surveying report. The market is incredibly changing a result of the moves of the vital participants and brands including improvements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, consolidations and acquisitions that thusly changes the perspective on the worldwide substance of pharmaceutical industry.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global narcolepsy treatment market are Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, BIOPROJET, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others
Market Drivers
- Growing prevalence of narcolepsy worldwide is drive the market growth
- The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints
- The high cost diagnosis and treatment of disease and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to limit market growth
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2018, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for FT 218, a once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.
In October 2017, Harmony Biosciences, LLC, has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize pitolisant, a selective histamine H3-receptor antagonist from BIOPROJET for the treatment of narcolepsy in adult patients with and without cataplexy. The acquistion of pitolisant, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from sleep and other central nervous system disorders.
Segmentation: Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market
By Type
Type 1 Narcolepsy
Type 2 Narcolepsy
By Drugs
Selective Histamine H3-Receptor Antagonist
Pitolisant
Stimulants
Modafinil
Armodafinil
Methylphenidate
Amphetamine
Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors
Fluoxetine
Atomoxetine
Others
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Protriptyline
Imipramine
Desipramine
Others
Central Nervous System Depressant
Sodium Oxybate
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Injectable
By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
