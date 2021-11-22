Global Nanomedicine Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global nanomedicine market is expected to grow from $190.83 billion in 2020 to $221.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The change in growth trend of the nanomedicine market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The nanomedicine market is expected to reach $361.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The nanomedicine market consists of sales of nanotechnology-based applications in medicines by entities (organizations, sole-trader, and partnerships) that are engaged in utilizing nanomaterials for the enhanced diagnosis and treatment of various health issues. Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that applies nanotechnology knowledge and tools for the prevention and treatment of disease. They are nanoscale materials that are used in diagnosis and treatment procedures in oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, orthopedics, and other medical areas. Nanomedicine is an important instrument that enables personalized, targeted, and regenerative medicine by delivering improved new drugs, treatments, and implantable devices to clinicians and patients.

The nanomedicine market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the nanomedicine market are Pfizer Inc., Nanotherapeutics Inc., NanoViricides Inc, Arrowhead Research Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, Merck AG, Ablynx NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanospectra Biosciences, GE Healthcare, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.

The global nanomedicine market is segmented –

1) By Type: Nanoparticles, Nanoshells, Nanotubes, Nanodevices, Others

2) By Modality: Diagnostics, Treatments

3) By Application: Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics, Others

The nanomedicine market report describes and explains the global nanomedicine market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The nanomedicine report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global nanomedicine market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global nanomedicine market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

