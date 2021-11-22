Global Nano Drones Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global nano drones market is expected to decline from $757.11 million in 2020 to $974.75 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. The change in growth trend of the nano drones market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The nano drones market is expected to reach $2,568.85 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.4%.

The nano drones market consists of sales of nano drones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture extremely small drones or remote-controlled aircraft used in various military and non-military applications. Nano drones are used by military officials for confidential operations such as search and rescue, reconnaissance, surveillance, and situational awareness, among others. They are built with smaller-sized rotors and motors and hence are light in weight, small in size portable, and easier to control and navigate.

The nano drones market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the nano drones market are AeroVironment Inc., Aerix Drone, Extreme Fliers, Drona Aviation Pvt Ltd, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd, Mota Group Inc., Parrot SA, Prox Dynamics, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Horizon Hobby, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Dajiang Innovation Technology Co., BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, and Textron.

The global nano drones market is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Nano Drones, Rotor Nano Drones, Flapping Wing Nano Drones, Others

2) By Payload: Camera, Control Systems, Tracking Systems, Others

3) By End User: Consumer, Military Or Law Enforcement, Others

The nano drones market report describes and explains the global nano drones market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The nano drones report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global nano drones market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global nano drones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

