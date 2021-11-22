Global Naloxone Spray Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global naloxone spray market is expected to grow from $285.09 million in 2020 to $351.39 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The change in growth trend of the naloxone spray market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The naloxone spray market is expected to reach $785.35 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.3%.

The naloxone spray market consists of sales of naloxone spray by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) – the product is prefilled with naloxone, and a needle-free device is sprayed into one nostril, and it requires no assembly. It is used for treating opioid emergencies with symptoms such as problems with breathing and severe sleepiness or inability to respond. Naloxone is a non-scheduled prescription drug which belongs to the class of medications called opiate antagonists, and is used to reverse or prevent the effects of opioid narcotic overdose for drugs such as codeine, fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone. Naloxone comes as a solution (liquid) to spray into the nose and each naloxone nasal spray contains a single dose of naloxone and should be used only once.

The naloxone spray market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the naloxone spray market are Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Nasus Pharma, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Indivior PLC, Samarth Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Neon Laboratories Limited.

The global naloxone spray market is segmented –

1) By Dosage: 2 mg/Actuation, 4 mg/Actuation

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others

The naloxone spray market report describes and explains the global naloxone spray market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The naloxone spray report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global naloxone spray market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global naloxone spray market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Executive Summary Report Structure Naloxone Spray Market Characteristics Naloxone Spray Market Product Analysis Naloxone Spray Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Naloxone Spray Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

