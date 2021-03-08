Global N95 Masks is expected to project a notable CAGR of 12.74 %in 2030.

Global N95 Masks to surpass USD 744.18 million by 2030 from USD 195.9 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.74 % in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Growing occurrences of respiratory disorders and increasing instances of infectious diseases are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of N95 Masks in manufacturing, construction, and mining industries to prevent harmful chemicals and particulate matter is projected to propel the demand for N95 masks.

N95 masks, also known as Filtering facepiece respirators are designed to filter airborne particles like dust, mists, and fumes and provide a close facial fit to the wearer. The term ‘N’ means the level of respirator that is non-oil and the number 95 refers to the efficiency of the mask i.e. it can remove 95% of 0.3 micron-particles. The edges of these masks are designed around the mouth and the nose to form a seal. The flirtation material on the mask is made up of electrostatic non-woven polypropylene fibre. It is manufactured by melt blowing and creates the inner filtration layer which filters out toxic particles. The N95 masks are available either with an exhalation valve or without an exhalation valve. This mask cannot be shared or re-utilized. The N95 masks are primarily used in healthcare facilities.

Global N95 Masks: Key Players

Teleflex Incorporated.

Honeywell International Inc.

Avon Protection.

MSA

ANSELL LTD

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Alpha Pro-Tec

Moldex-Metric

Cambridge Mask Co

Cardinal Health.

CERVA GROUP

DUKAL Corporation

FLOWTRONIX (FT)

Other Prominent Players

Global N95 Masks: Segments

Mask with valve segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global N95 Masks is segmented by Product Type into Mask with a valve and Mask without a valve. Mask with a valve, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 due to the growing occurrence of respiratory infections across the globe. The mask with a valve encourages positive pressure and guarantees the user’s unimpeded breathing. The use of a valve mask reduces the risk of re-breathing and allows for fresh air intake. The growing demand for these valve masks would further stimulate the growth of the market.

Respiratory infections segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global N95 Masks is divided by Application into Respiratory infections, Pollution, and Others. The respiratory infections segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing level of pollution in the atmosphere which causes serious respiratory disorders. The N95 masks provide safety to the wearer against airborne diseases, dust, and transmitted infections.

Hospitals segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global N95 Masks is divided by End Users into hospitals, Individuals, and Industrial sites. Hospitals, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to increasing uses of these masks as they prevent the transmission of airborne matter and particulate by reducing the infection risk. Besides, its one-time use ensures protection and therefore driving segmental growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalences of infectious diseases

Rising incidences of infectious diseases such as H1N1 influenza, SARS, MERS, and COVID19 are a threat to health which is expected to surge the demand for N95 masks. Various healthcare experts and scientists have recommended the use of N95 medical protective masks to prevent infection. N95 masks help prevent the droplets produced while coughing and sneezing from communicating with the surrounding environment. These droplets are enough for airborne illnesses and other pathogens to spread. Thus, these masks protect the wearer against airborne viruses by lowering the risk of viral infections and diseases which in turn boosting the N95 masks market.

Increasing level of air pollution

Rising air pollution owing to industrialization and urbanization is projected to drive the demand for N95 masks in the near future. With the increase in air pollution, the risk of respiratory diseases and illnesses such as asthma, lung cancer, and pulmonary disorders will grow. According to the world health organization data,9 out of 10 individuals breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits for high pollutant levels, with low- and middle-income countries suffering from the highest exposure. The causes of air pollution include the burning of coal and wood, industrial and vehicular exhaust. N95 masks help reduce the risk of respiratory diseases, the demand for N95 masks is expected to rise, thereby propelling the market overall growth.

Restraint

Availability of substitutes

Factors such as the availability of substitutes and growing uses of homemade masks may hamper the growth of N95 masks in the future. Also, other factors including the limited supply and shortfall of these masks and the increasing number of competitive firms are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Global N95 Masks: Regions

Global N95 Masks is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global N95 Masks in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global N95 Masks. The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, easy accessibility, and presence of major market players are likely to boost the market growth in this region. Besides, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is bolstering the demand for N95 masks.

