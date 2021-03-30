From USD 810.0 million in 2019, the global N95 mask market is predicted to grow to USD 1,627.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2020–2025). Increasing level of pollution in the air in overcrowded cities leads to growing respiratory issues in the residents of such cities and in the years when there is a situation of pandemic due to the spread of a life-threatening virus such as COVID-19 bolsters the demand for N95 masks in the medical industry. Furthermore, increasing use of chemicals in manufacturing industries is leading towards the increase in the use of N95 masks for the workers.

Additionally, there is no vaccine that has been invented till date in order to cure this virus as a result to which WHO (World Health Organization) has emphasized upon taking necessary precautions in order to prevent the global pandemic. In order to prevent spread of such contagious disease the demand for N95 masks are witnessing massive growth that is further contributing towards the growth of global N95 mask market.

On the basis of end user, the global N95 masks market is categorized into hospitals/clinics, online stores, and drug stores. During the forecast period, the hospitals/clinics classification is projected to witness the faster N95 mask market growth, on the basis of end user. The growing awareness amongst individuals to protect themselves from the harmful chemicals, menacing viruses and pollutant components in the air is expected to drive the growth for the N95 Masks. Furthermore, there has been witnessed a shortage of such masks during the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand of the masks have outgrown the supply of the masks.

Geographically, North America was the largest N95 mask market in 2019. This is owing to pandemic they have fallen short on their demand for masks and they have about 1% inventory of the total demand. With the U.S. as the hotspot of the pandemic, they require a very large quantity of N95 masks.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China produces the highest number of masks. China’s production of masks contributes to 50% of the overall production of N95 masks all over the world. As the pandemic erupted in China in November 2019, the factories at to shut down and the country were not able to meet the daily demand of masks and are supposed to create maximum demand.

Some of the key players operating in the global N95 mask industry are The 3M Company, Prestige Ameritech, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KOWA, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd., Louis M. Gerson Company, Inc., Cambridge mask Co., Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Moldex-Metric, Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated.

