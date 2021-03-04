Global N-Heptane Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on N-Heptane, which studied N-Heptane industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

N-Heptane (C7H16) is a colorless liquid that is insoluble in water. It is obtained by fractional distillation of petroleum. Heptane is not only flammable, but also moderately toxic if inhaled. It is used as a solvent, as an anaesthetic and in organic synthesis. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world heptane industry. The main players are SK, Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66and Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical. The global sales of heptane will increase to 53794 MT in 2018 from 42157 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 5.00%. In consumption market, Asia Pacific and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 77.49% of the global consumption volume in total. Heptane has several grades, which include heptane 95%, heptane 97%, heptane 99%, etc. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With entertainment and fitness effect of heptane, the downstream application industries will need more heptane products. So, heptane has a huge market potential in the future. The N-Heptane market was valued at 56700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 70900 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for N-Heptane. This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of N-Heptane, presents the global N-Heptane market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the N-Heptane capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of N-Heptane by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the N-Heptane market cover

Chuzhou Runda Solvents

ZT League

Phillips 66

Wuyang Chemical

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

ExxonMobil

Shell

SK

Liyang Liancheng

Hai Shunde

N-Heptane End-users:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Electronics

Industrial Solvents

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Type Segmentation

Heptane 95%

Heptane 97%

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of N-Heptane Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of N-Heptane Market by Types

4 Segmentation of N-Heptane Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of N-Heptane Market in Major Countries

7 North America N-Heptane Landscape Analysis

8 Europe N-Heptane Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific N-Heptane Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa N-Heptane Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

​Target Audience:

N-Heptane manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of N-Heptane

N-Heptane industry associations

Product managers, N-Heptane industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

N-Heptane potential investors

N-Heptane key stakeholders

N-Heptane end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：

What are market dynamics of N-Heptane market? What are challenges and opportunities?

Who are the global key players in this N-Heptane market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?

What was global market status of N-Heptane market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of N-Heptane market?

What is current market status of N-Heptane market growth? What’s market analysis of N-Heptane market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What is N-Heptane market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is economic impact on N-Heptane market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for N-Heptane market?

