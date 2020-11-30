Global Myositis Treatment Market Comprehensive Analysis, Future Estimations, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2026||Milo Biotechnology, CytRx Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, IDERA, Inc., Genentech, Inc

Myositis treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High prevalence of myositis and rising awareness about the disease and its available treatment options are some factors that are expected to drive the market growth.

The worldwide Myositis Treatment market report characterizes CAGR esteem change during the estimate time of 2020-2026 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restrictions for the Myositis Treatment market that are gotten with the assistance of SWOT investigation, and furthermore shows all the ongoing turns of events, item dispatches, joint endeavors, consolidations and acquisitions by the few central participants and brands with their fundamental organization profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most fitting, normal and honorable statistical surveying report furnished with a dedication and understanding of business needs. Myositis Treatment is the most encouraging statistical surveying report which has been organized in the manner foreseen.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global myositis treatment market are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., Milo Biotechnology, CytRx Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, IDERA, Inc., Genentech, Inc.,., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health, Akorn, Sanofi, Promega , AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population and emerging cases of muscle inflammation acts as a market driver

Rising awareness about the disease and available treatments and therapies contributes in market growth

Strong pipeline of novel drugs will also boost the growth of market

Market Restraints

Unavailability of effective treatments for different types of myositis such as inclusion body myositis (IBM) can hinder the market growth

High cost associated with treatment of myositis also acts as a market restraint

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle income countries is a factor restricting the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for lenabasum, its novel endocannabinoidmimetic drug used for treatment of patients with dermatomyositis. This grant gives special status and a seven-year marketing exclusivity to the drug for treatment of the rare diseases such as dermatomyositis

In October 2016, Milo Biotechnology received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for AAV1-FS344, a follistatin protein product used for treatment of patients with inclusion body myositis by increasing muscle strength and function. A special status is benefited to the company for a seven years marketing exclusivity

Segmentation: Global Myositis Treatment Market

By Type

(Inclusion-Body Myositis, Polymyositis, Dermatomyositis, Others),

Diagnosis

(Muscle Biopsy, Electromyography, Myositis Specific Antibody Panel Blood Test, Genetic Testing, Others),

Therapy Type

(Exercise and Physiotherapy, Steroid Medication, Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy, Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)