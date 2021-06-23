Global Mycotoxin Testing Industry 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasting Analysis Report

The global mycotoxin testing market is estimated to grow at a high rate in coming years. Increase in instances of foodborne illness due to mycotoxin contamination, growth in demand for compliance with international trade mandates and change in atmospheric conditions are some factors driving the growth in the mycotoxin testing market. The food segment is projected to account for a larger share in the mycotoxin testing market. Food samples are tested more often for the presence of mycotoxins. The presence of mycotoxins in food can have toxic effects on the host such as immunosuppression, irritable skin, birth defects, and neurotoxicity. Mycotoxins in the food and feed supply chain pose significant economic losses in international trade and also impacts the human health. They cannot be destroyed using conventional food processing techniques, and hence, the food samples tested are directly from the farm items. The aflatoxins segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the mycotoxin testing market due to its high prevalence in the agricultural products, which are used for human consumption such as corn, peanuts, groundnuts, cotton seeds, and tree nuts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the presence of aflatoxins leads to about 25% of the world’s food crops to be destroyed every year, thereby making it the most potent among all other toxins.

The chromatography- & spectroscopy-based segment, by technology, in the mycotoxin testing market is projected to record a faster growth during the forecast period. The dominance of the chromatography- & spectroscopy-based segment is due to the introduction of faster liquid chromatography (LC) technologies for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Fast LC systems offer various advantages, such as superior resolution, high sensitivity, and enhanced throughput to research laboratories. It is comparatively a more effective tool than immunoassay-based methods.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The food and feed testing mycotoxin policies have been strengthened by the contributed efforts from control laboratories (CLs), national reference laboratories (NRLs), and EU reference laboratories (EURLs).

Key market players include SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Neogen (US), Romer Labs (US), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), OMIC USA (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), and Microbac (US).

