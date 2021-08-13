Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global mycoplasma testing market is expected to grow from $0.64 billion in 2020 to $0.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to a growing demand for these type of tests owing to an increase in spread of mycoplasma pneumonia. The mycoplasma testing market is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.38%.

The mycoplasma testing market consists of sales of mycoplasma testing services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide mycoplasma testing to detect mycoplasma pneumoniae, which causes mycoplasma pneumonia. Mycoplasma pneumonia is a contagious respiratory infection that spreads easily through contact with respiratory fluids. It can cause epidemics. Mycoplasma testing includes a group of tests that measures antibodies in the blood produced in response to a mycoplasma infection and detects the microbe directly through detecting or culturing its genetic material (DNA) in a body sample.

The mycoplasma testing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the mycoplasma testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, PromoCell GmbH, American Type Culture Collection, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd., InvivoGen, Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Clongen Laboratories LLC, Creative Bioarray, Nelson Laboratories Fairfield Inc., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Biotools B & M Labs S.A, GenBio, GeneCopoeia Inc., Minerva Biolabs GmbH, Mycoplasma Experience, Savyon Diagnostics, ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics, AtriCure Inc., CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew, and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics.

The global mycoplasma testing market is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Assay, Kits, and Reagents

2) By Technology: PCR, ELISA, Enzymatic Methods, DNA Staining, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing, End-of-Production Cell Testing

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Cell Banks & Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes

The mycoplasma testing market report describes and explains the global mycoplasma testing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The mycoplasma testing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global mycoplasma testing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global mycoplasma testing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

