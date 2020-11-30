Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy By 2026 ||GOLD STANDARD DIAGNOSTICS, OSANG Healthcare, BioFire Diagnostics, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Some of the major players operating in this market are Sartorius AG, MERCK KGAA, ELITechGROUP, AB ANALITICA srl, GOLD STANDARD DIAGNOSTICS, OSANG Healthcare, BioFire Diagnostics, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Liofilchem Srl, ZEAKON Diagnostics, OPERON, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sacace Biotechnologies Srl andSeegene Inc., among others
Drivers: Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market
- Investment in R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Rising number of diseases
Restraints:
- High cost of instruments
- Stringent government regulations
Opportunity:
- Availability of number of techniques for detection of mycoplasma
Challenge:
- Lack of skilled professionals
Market Trends:
Global mycoplasma testing in clinical market is segmented into four notable segments which are products, technique, disease area and end user.
- On the basis of products, the market is segmented into kits & reagents, Instruments and services. The kits and reagents segment is dominating the global mycoplasma testing in clinical market.
- On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, ELISA, DNA staining/ indirect assay, enzymatic methods, microbial culture techniques /direct assay and others
- On the basis of disease area, the market is segmented into, urogenital, respiratory, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal and others
- On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and others
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
