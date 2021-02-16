Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027||OSANG Healthcare, BioFire Diagnostics, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 423.60 million by 2027
Mycoplasma testing in clinical market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising number of disease and increasing investment in research and development are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the mycoplasma testing in clinical market in the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in this market are Sartorius AG, MERCK KGAA, ELITechGROUP, AB ANALITICA srl, GOLD STANDARD DIAGNOSTICS, OSANG Healthcare, BioFire Diagnostics, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Liofilchem Srl, ZEAKON Diagnostics, OPERON, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sacace Biotechnologies Srl andSeegene Inc., among others
Increasing Cell Culture Contamination and Increased Funding for Diagnostics are propelling the Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Growth
Mycoplasma testing in clinical market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in mycoplasma testing in clinical industry with mycoplasma testing in clinical sales, impact of advancement in the mycoplasma testing in clinical and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the mycoplasma testing in clinical market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Segmentation: Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market
By Products
(Kits and Reagents, Instruments, Services),
Technique
(Microbial Culture Techniques/Direct Assay, Polymerase Chain Reaction, ELISA, DNA Staining/Indirect Assay, Enzymatic Methods, Others),
Disease Area
(Respiratory, Urogenital, Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, Others),
End User
(Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)
Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Country Level Analysis
The mycoplasma testing in clinical market is analysed and market size information is provided on the basis of country, products, technique, disease area and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the mycoplasma testing in clinical market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and rest of Middle East and Africa.
North America region is expected to dominate in the global mycoplasma testing in clinical market due to increased research and development and kits & reagents segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of repeated purchase of consumables for the detection of mycoplasma in cell culture. Japan is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific mycoplasma testing in clinical market and kits and reagents segment is dominating in the country due to cell culture contamination. The kits & reagents segment in Germany is dominating the Europe mycoplasma testing in clinical market owing to increased demand due to effective testing.
Customization Available : Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market
